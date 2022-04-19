Child custody matter: Delhi HC issues contempt notice to US citizen, his mother for playing fraud

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to a United States (US) citizen and his mother for contempt of court and for playing fraud by depositing a fake/duplicate/second passport with the Registrar General. The matter is related to the custody rights of a minor girl. The mother and son duo have left the country and have taken the child with them.

The Division Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued the contempt of court notice to Karan Goel and his mother Jasleen Goel. The court has directed to file a reply within three weeks. The matter has been listed on May 24, 2022 for further hearing. The bench observed, "It is clearly evident that Karan Goel and his mother have committed serious offences besides committing contempt of Court."

"Issue court notice to show cause as why proceedings under the Contempt of Court Act be not initiated against Karan Goel and Jasleen Goel for interfering in the due process of law and misleading the Court for playing fraud by depositing duplicate/fake/second passport with the Registrar General of this Court pursuant to the directions of this court of 28 March 2022," Court order reads. The bench observed, "From the Registry, it appears that though Karan Goel and his mother's passport were deposited with the Registrar General of this Court on April 11, 2022. However, it is informed that Karan Goel and his mother Jasleen Goel have left the country with the minor child who is eight years old."

The bench was hearing cross application by both the parties. The applicant Kanika Goel, mother of the child informed that she has filed a petition of habeas corpus. It was informed that Karan Goel and his mother Jasleen Goel arrived in India on different passports issued by the Government of the United States of America and have left the country on the said passport whereas in this court deposited their other passport. The division bench also ordered to release the amount of Rs 30 lakhs deposited with the Registrar General to Kanika Goel as maintenance for the minor child, along with interest, if any, accrued.

On March 28, 2022 the High Court had granted interim custody of the child to the father Karan Goel. The Court had directed him to deposit his and his mother's passport with the Registrar General. The Court had directed him to collect the passports from the court after the child is returned to his mother Kanika Goel on April 24, 2022. The mother informed the court the child was taken away by Karan Goel and Jasleen Goel. A petition of habeas corpus has been filed on Sunday, April 17, 2022 through Advocate Ramakant Sharma. The Advocate Malvika Rajkotia, Counsel for petitioner, submitted that Karan Goel and Jasleen Goel have taken the child to Nepal by road and they are trying to go to the US.

After hearing the submission, the Vacation bench directed Delhi Police to register FIR and it was done on the same day. The Vacation bench had issued notice to Delhi Government, Delhi Police and SHO IGI Airport Police Station. Additional Standing Counsel had accepted the notice and had sought time to file a status report.

The Court had also issued notices to Karan Goel, Jasleen Goyal, Central Bureau of Investigation and Central Government, The matter has been listed for the further hearing on April 22, 2022. The issue pertaining to the custody right is pending before the court. The Supreme Court in 2017 had directed to decide the issue. (ANI)

