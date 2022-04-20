Left Menu

Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 20:27 IST
Russia said on Wednesday it has test-launched its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a strategic weapon President Vladimir Putin said had no analogues elsewhere and would provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia.

Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.

