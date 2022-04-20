Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL58 DL-LDALL JAHANGIRPURI-DEMOLITION Shops bulldozed in Jahangirpuri, SC intervenes to stop demolition New Delhi: Bulldozers rolled into troubled Jahangirpuri on Wednesday morning and tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence. DEL54 DL-DDMA-2ND LD MASKS Masks to be mandatory again in Delhi; Rs 500 fine for violators; schools to remain open New Delhi: In view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 in case of a violation.

BOM33 GJ-MODI-JUGNAUTH Modi, Mauritius PM Jugnauth discuss bilateral cooperation Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth here and discussed bilateral cooperation in many sectors, officials said.

DEL62 PM-DRAGHI PM Modi wishes Italian leader speedy recovery from COVID-19 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

DEL64 DL-SHAH-BJP Delhi BJP leaders meet Amit Shah New Delhi: A group of leaders from the BJP's Delhi unit on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a day the North Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri which was stopped on a Supreme Court order.

DEL73 CONG-LD MEETINGS Cong panel to complete deliberations on changes in party, making it poll-ready in 2-3 days New Delhi: A special committee of Congress leaders constituted by party president Sonia Gandhi to suggest measures for strengthening the organisation and to make it ready for the next round of elections will submit its report in the next two-three days.

BOM35 GJ-MODI-TEDROS-LD NAME Modi gives WHO director general Gujarati name Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a new name -- `Tulsi-bhai' -- to Director General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus at his request.

BOM32 MH-BULLDOZER ACTION-RSS LEADER Bulldozer action not against any community but criminals who need to be taught lesson: RSS leader Pune: In the wake of several BJP-ruled states using bulldozers to raze the houses of persons accused of being involved in criminal activities, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday said this action is not targeted at any particular community, but against those involved in some crime.

DEL60 DL-JAHANGIRPURI-2NDLD AAP Raze BJP headquarters, Shah's residence using bulldozers to end riots in country forever: AAP New Delhi: Razing the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP headquarters using bulldozers will free the country from communal violence and riots forever, the AAP said on Wednesday, slamming the saffron party for the demolition of several structures in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

CAL15 WB-BIZSUMMIT-2ND LD MAMATA No more man-days lost in Bengal due to strikes: Mamata tells industry tycoons Kolkata: The state which was at one time known as the strike capital of the country has brought down man-days lost to industrial action to zero from 75 lakh annually, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday as she wooed investors from across the globe at a big-ticket business summit here.

LEGAL LGD18 SC-JAHANGIRPURI-3RDLD ENCROACHMENT SC halts anti-encroachment drive in riots-hit Jahangirpuri on Jamiat's plea New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday stalled the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital after taking note of a plea of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

LGD13 DL-HC-LD JAHANGIRPURI After SC took note of anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, HC did not hear the issue New Delhi: Pleas against the anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in violence-hit Jahangirpuri were not taken up for hearing on Wednesday by the Delhi High Court following an order of status quo passed by the Supreme Court concerning the demolition.

FOREIGN FGN51 UK-INDIA-JOHNSON India visit will deepen strategic ties, British PM Boris Johnson tells Parliament London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his two-day visit to India, starting in Gujarat on Thursday, will deepen the strategic trade, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries. By Aditi Khanna FGN56 VIRUS-CHINA-2NDLD CASES COVID-19: Death toll in China’s Shanghai rises to 17; cases begin to fall Beijing: China’s business hub Shanghai has reported seven more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 17 amidst signs of a declining trend in fresh cases, the health commission said on Wednesday. By K J M Varma FGN45 PAK-CABINET Pakistan 'drowning' in debt: PM Sharif warns Islamabad: Pakistan was ''drowning'' in debt and it was the new government's job to ''sail this ship ashore,'' Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday after chairing the first Cabinet meeting since assuming office. By Sajjad Hussain.

