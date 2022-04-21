Fraudulent appeal for money in Tripura minister's name, FIR lodged

Tripura Information Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Wednesday alleged that there was a fraudulent appeal in his name in the social media seeking financial help and he has approached the police. Police said that an FIR has been lodged against an unknown fraudster for creating a fake Facebook ID in Chowdhury's name and asking for financial help.

Screenshots of the fraudulent appeal became viral in the social media on Wednesday.

“When the matter was brought to my notice, I spoke to superintendent of police of West district and asked him to look into the matter,'' Chowdhury said.

Prima facie it appeared that the man who had posted the fraudulent screen shots in his name is from Kerala. The police have lodged an FIR suo moto and started investigation, he said.

“The act is aimed at defaming my image publicly. Police has been asked to take lawful action against the fraudster”.

