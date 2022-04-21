FAA to review security scare near U.S. Capitol prompted by flight, parachute team

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Wednesday it "will conduct a thorough and expeditious review" of a flight and parachute demonstration near the U.S. Capitol that prompted a security scare. A single-engine airplane from the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team flew during a performance over the nearby Washington Nationals baseball stadium, prompting an evacuation of the halls of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharply criticized the FAA, saying the agency had failed to notify Capitol police. "We know our actions affect others, especially in our nation's capital region, and we must communicate early and often with our law enforcement partners," the FAA said, adding it would share updates on its review.

