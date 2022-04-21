Left Menu

Fire erupts in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 11:48 IST
Fire erupts in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of anyone getting injured, he said.

The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa Building on Guru Ganeshwar Marg in Khar (West) around 11 am.

At least eight fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other fire-fighting equipment reached the spot and fire fighting is on, the officer said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022