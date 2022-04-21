Left Menu

Top LeT commander killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-04-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 11:57 IST
A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Yousuf Lattoo, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Three soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, they said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

''Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the Baramulla encounter,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said.

He said Kantroo was involved in several killings of civilians and security personnel.

''Kantroo was also involved in the recent killing of a special police officer and his brother, a soldier and a civilian in Budgam district,'' the IGP said, adding that the LeT commander's killing is ''a big success for us''.

In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers sustained minor injuries, Kumar had said in a tweet earlier.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered, the police said.

