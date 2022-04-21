Status quo to be maintained till further orders: SC on anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 12:15 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the status quo until further orders on the issue of demolition of buildings in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed that buildings of the Muslim riots accused are being razed.

''Status quo to be maintained till further order...List after two weeks and pleadings to be completed till then,'' the court said.

The apex court also said that it will take a serious view of the demolition on Wednesday, which was carried out even after its orders though the NDMC Mayor was informed.

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighborhood was rocked by communal violence. The Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.

