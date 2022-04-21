China's former justice minister Fu Zhenghua arrested - Xinhua

China's former justice minister Fu Zhenghua has been arrested "on suspicion of accepting bribes and bending the law for personal gain", state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The arrest took place a few days ago, Xinhua reported.

Fu was deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming justice minister in 2018. He led a number of high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including a probe into former security czar Zhou Yongkang, who was found guilty of corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)