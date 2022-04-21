Left Menu

China's former justice minister Fu Zhenghua arrested - Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China's former justice minister Fu Zhenghua has been arrested "on suspicion of accepting bribes and bending the law for personal gain", state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The arrest took place a few days ago, Xinhua reported.

Fu was deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming justice minister in 2018. He led a number of high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including a probe into former security czar Zhou Yongkang, who was found guilty of corruption.

