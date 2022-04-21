Left Menu

Need to integrate indigenous medical systems Ayurveda, Yoga with modern medical practices: Mandaviya

21-04-2022
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony of National Academy of Medical Sciences (Picture courtesy: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said there is a need to integrate our own indigenous medical systems like Ayurveda, and Yoga with modern medical practices, while addressing the 62nd Foundation Day event of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Minister expressed his appreciation for the participation of over 20 eminent institutions in the event from across the country.

Lauding the academy for its positive contribution to India's welfare, Mandaviya underlined that "this nation never had a shortage of manpower or brainpower. We only have to be self-confident". He encouraged the audience to have the self-confidence to carry own indigenous research forward.

"The need of the hour is to integrate our own indigenous medical systems like Ayurveda, and Yoga with modern medical practices. There should be greater emphasis on research and innovation," he stated. Speaking on the advancements in India's healthcare facilities which were witnessed recently during the Covid pandemic, the Minister stated, "We not only developed the Covid-19 vaccine but also manufactured and exported them in a very short time. There were gloomy projections made on India's Covid management strategy but we were not only able to manage the pandemic well but also shared our best practices globally."

Mandaviya encouraged the Academy and researchers to collaborate with the private sector in research and innovation. He also welcomed any suggestion from the audience for improving the health sector in India.

The Union Health Minister released the book, "Journey of NAMS" and felicitated the Presidents of Academics and Associations present at the gathering, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

