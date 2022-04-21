No taboos on weaponry for Ukraine, says German foreign minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:24 IST
There are no taboos for Germany when it comes to weaponry needed by Ukraine, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Speaking in Tallinn, Baerbock said Germany was looking into what extra maintenance Marder and Leopard tanks would need before they would be able to be used on the ground in Ukraine. She added that the German army itself faces kit shortages for its current missions and Germany was backfilling donations of old Soviet kits made by allies.
