Left Menu

S.African leader speaks to Zelenskiy, calls for negotiated end to Ukraine conflict

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call and called for a negotiated end to the conflict with Russia, Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:43 IST
S.African leader speaks to Zelenskiy, calls for negotiated end to Ukraine conflict
Cyril Ramaphosa Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call and called for a negotiated end to the conflict with Russia, Ramaphosa said on Thursday. "We agree on the need for a negotiated end to the conflict which has impacted Ukraine's place in global supply chains, including its position as a major exporter of food to our continent," Ramaphosa wrote on Twitter.

Zelenskiy said on Twitter that he told Ramaphosa about Ukraine's resistance to Russian aggression and discussed the threat of a global food crisis. Ramaphosa has resisted calls to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and last month blamed military alliance NATO for not heeding warnings about its eastward expansion.

South Africa has close historical ties to Moscow because of the Soviet Union's support for the anti-apartheid struggle and sees itself as a champion of the non-aligned movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022