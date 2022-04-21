Left Menu

Lebanon judge orders seizure of properties of c.bank governor’s detained brother

A Lebanese investigative judge has ordered the seizure of properties belonging to Raja Salameh, the central bank governor's brother, who was arrested last month and charged with complicity in illicit enrichment, a judicial source told Reuters.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:00 IST
Lebanon judge orders seizure of properties of c.bank governor’s detained brother
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A Lebanese investigative judge has ordered the seizure of properties belonging to Raja Salameh, the central bank governor's brother, who was arrested last month and charged with complicity in illicit enrichment, a judicial source told Reuters. A lawyer for Salameh, who was detained on March 17, has denied the charges against him.

Central bank chief Riad Salameh, Raja's older brother, was charged with illicit enrichment on March 25. He also denies the charges against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022