Youth impregnates teenager, arrested
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:10 IST
Country:
- India
A youth in Erode district of Tamil Nadu has been arrested on the charge of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl, police said on Thursday.
According to the police, the girl did not reveal about the relationship until Wednesday when she was taken to a primary health centre where doctors said she was pregnant. Later, her parents came to know of the relationship and lodged a complaint that led to the arrest of the youth.
