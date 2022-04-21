Youth impregnates teenager, arrested

A youth in Erode district of Tamil Nadu has been arrested on the charge of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the girl did not reveal about the relationship until Wednesday when she was taken to a primary health centre where doctors said she was pregnant. Later, her parents came to know of the relationship and lodged a complaint that led to the arrest of the youth.

