Left Menu

Rajasthan governor asks civil servants to make process of welfare works easy

Terming bureaucrats as watchdogs of democracy, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called on the civil servants to make the process of public welfare works smooth by removing administrative complexities.Addressing senior officers on the occasion of National Civil Services Day here, the governor said that in democracy it is the rajdharma to ensure that the Constitution is followed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:21 IST
Rajasthan governor asks civil servants to make process of welfare works easy
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming bureaucrats as watchdogs of democracy, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called on the civil servants to make the process of public welfare works smooth by removing administrative complexities.

Addressing senior officers on the occasion of National Civil Services Day here, the governor said that in democracy it is the 'rajdharma' to ensure that the Constitution is followed. The governor said that public servants work in the system of governance by staying close to the people. "Due to extensive experience, they have the special ability to analyse the situation accurately by understanding the sentiments of the public with fairness," he said, adding that only public servants ensure effective implementation of government schemes and programmes.

He called upon the civil servants to work with a target to implement the welfare schemes with technical efficiency so that the people can get the maximum benefit from such programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that civil servants, including administrative and police officers, play an important role in ensuring sensitive, transparent and accountable governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022