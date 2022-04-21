Left Menu

Punjab CM greets people on 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:10 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In a message, the chief minister called upon the people to follow the eternal message of universal brotherhood, religious freedom and welfare of mankind (Chardikala) as propagated by the ninth Sikh Guru.

Throwing light on the life and philosophy of the Guru since his early childhood till he attained martyrdom for the sake of humanity and religious tolerance, Mann said ''Guru Ji's supreme sacrifice shall ever remain a beacon of inspiration for the world''. Imploring the people to follow the teachings of the Guru in the right earnest, Mann said that the essence of his message was love, secularism, freedom of faith and peaceful coexistence, which was still relevant in the present times.

