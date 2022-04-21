Left Menu

Maha: Four naxals arrested from forests of Gadchiroli district

Gawade and Hichami, actively participated in the brutal killing of two civilians this year, it was stated.The arrested cadres collectively had rewards to the tune of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, the official said, adding that the police are probing their involvement in other offences as well.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:35 IST
The police on Thursday arrested four naxals, carrying rewards to the tune of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said. Based on an intelligence input, an anti-naxal operation was launched by the Special Operation Squad (C-60), Gadchiroli in the forest of Nelgunda within the limits of armed out post (AOP), Dhodraj, a release issued by Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal stated. The police nabbed Bapu alias Ramaji Doghe Wadde (30), a resident of Nelgunda, Maroti alias Anturam alias Manik Sadhu Gawade (34) from Kaneli, Dhanora, Suman alias Janni Komati Kudyami (24), a resident of Padatanpalli, Bhamragad and Ajit alias Bharat Mainu Hichami, a resident of Zarewada, Etapalli of Gadchiroli district.

Bapu Wadde was acting as the area committee member (ACM) with company No 10, and had actively participated in the brutal killing of policeman Dushyant Pandhari Nandeshwar at Kothi village in 2020, the release said.

Wadde was involved in 13 offences (seven murders, three encounters, an arson and two robberies), he said.

As per the release, Gawade, working as ACM with Gatta LOS, was involved in three encounters, while woman cadre Kudyami was a member of Permili LOS and was involved in three murders and eight encounters. Gawade and Hichami, actively participated in the brutal killing of two civilians this year, it was stated.

The arrested cadres collectively had rewards to the tune of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, the official said, adding that the police are probing their involvement in other offences as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

