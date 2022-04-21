Biden says he misspoke in comments on Title 42 immigration policy

U.S. President Joe Biden said he misspoke earlier on Thursday in comments on Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system, saying he was referring to a mask mandate for public transportation that was struck down by a federal judge.

"I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC’s mask mandate," he said in a statement.

