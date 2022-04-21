Left Menu

Biden says he misspoke in comments on Title 42 immigration policy

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:28 IST
Biden says he misspoke in comments on Title 42 immigration policy

U.S. President Joe Biden said he misspoke earlier on Thursday in comments on Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system, saying he was referring to a mask mandate for public transportation that was struck down by a federal judge.

"I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC’s mask mandate," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022