Yellen urges hold-out nations to condemn Russia, abide by sanctions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday urged countries that have not yet condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine to do so and to avoid violating sanctions imposed on Russia.

Speaking at a news conference during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, Yellen also said the United States will give Ukraine another $500 million in direct aid to continue critical government operations and avoid a worsening of the humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)