Karnataka mining: SC appoints former judge B Sudershan Reddy to oversee CEPMIZ implementation

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed its former judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy as the oversight authority to monitor the implementation of a scheme for restoration and health projects in the iron ore mining-affected areas in Karnataka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:38 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed its former judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy as the oversight authority to monitor the implementation of a scheme for restoration and health projects in the iron ore mining-affected areas in Karnataka. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli appointed Justice Reddy as the oversight authority for the implementation of the Comprehensive Environmental Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) with regard to mining operations in Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka.

The apex court issued the direction while considering applications filed by the State of Karnataka seeking urgent implementation of CEPMIZ for the release of funds. Karnataka government has sought directions from the top court for the immediate release of funds for the implementation of restoration projects under CEPMIZ in three districts and as per the proposal, a total of around Rs 24,000 crores is envisaged to be utilised for the said purpose.

The bench asked the Karnataka government to prepare a draft order in this regard and place it before the court. During the hearing, the apex court asked whether the amount of Rs 24,000 crores would be sufficient to take care of the scheme, to which, senior advocate Anitha Shenoy, appearing for the State government, replied that the Central Empowered Committee (apex court-appointed committee) recommendations were very clear and the amount has to be used for the three districts only.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had sought a response from the Central government asking it to clarify its clear stand regarding the export of extracted iron ore in Karnataka. It had also directed the CEC and the monitoring committee to submit a status report indicating the approximate available quantity of iron ore on the ground. The top court was hearing applications of mining companies seeking resumption of iron export from mines of these three districts of Karnataka saying the Centre and the CEC both have favoured their pleas.

Recently, the Centre has supported the plea of miners from Karnataka to allow them to export their stocks of iron ore, saying the situation has improved since the ban was imposed in the state due to illegal mining and encroachment upon forest land. The CEC has also agreed to allow iron ore exports from Karnataka in its recent reports.

The apex court has been passing orders since 2009 on a PIL filed by NGO 'Samaj Parivartana Samudaya', which had alleged various irregularities in mining activities in the state. In 2012, the top court banned the iron ore exports from Karnataka to prevent environmental degradation and to ensure that the mineral resources of the State are preserved for future generations as part of the concept of intergenerational equity. (ANI)

