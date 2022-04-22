Army rescues 16 civilians trapped in snow storm in Kishtwar
- Country:
- India
Army on Thursday evening rescued 16 civilians trapped in heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.
The army had launched a rescue operation after it was informed by the civil administration about the incident near Sinthan Pass, defence spokesman said.
A rescue team of Indian Army personnel from Sinthan Maidan rescued the civilians and walked for around 15 kilometres under continuous snowfall and zero-visibility conditions, he said.
The team brought the civilians down to Sinthan Maidan, where they were provided with medicine, food, and shelter, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Kashmir
- Maidan
- Jammu
- Kishtwar district
- Sinthan Maidan
- Sinthan
- Army
ALSO READ
BSF troops seize arms, ammunition from Akhnoor International Border in Jammu
BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert
ED questions former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah in Delhi in a case related to J&K Bank: Officials.
BSF arrests Bangladeshi national from near Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Cong chief, party workers detained in Jammu during protest against price rise