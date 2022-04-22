Left Menu

Army rescues 16 civilians trapped in snow storm in Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 00:36 IST
Army on Thursday evening rescued 16 civilians trapped in heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The army had launched a rescue operation after it was informed by the civil administration about the incident near Sinthan Pass, defence spokesman said.

A rescue team of Indian Army personnel from Sinthan Maidan rescued the civilians and walked for around 15 kilometres under continuous snowfall and zero-visibility conditions, he said.

The team brought the civilians down to Sinthan Maidan, where they were provided with medicine, food, and shelter, he said.

