Organization of American States suspends Russia's permanent observer status
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 01:52 IST
The Organization of American States (OAS) said on Thursday it adopted a resolution suspending Russia as a permanent observer to the inter-governmental institution over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the suspension.
