S.Korea's Moon urges N.Korea's Kim to commit to inter-Korea talks under new leader

South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in has asked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to stay committed to inter-Korean cooperation, saying restarting dialogue was now up to the incoming government of Yoon Suk-yeol, Moon's spokeswoman said on Friday.

Moon sent a letter to Kim, his last as president to the North Korean leader, in which he said the "era of confrontation" should be overcome with dialogue, and expressed hope for a swift restart of denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington, spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee told a briefing.

