Left Menu

S.Korea's Moon urges N.Korea's Kim to commit to inter-Korea talks under new leader

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 22-04-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 06:53 IST
S.Korea's Moon urges N.Korea's Kim to commit to inter-Korea talks under new leader
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in has asked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to stay committed to inter-Korean cooperation, saying restarting dialogue was now up to the incoming government of Yoon Suk-yeol, Moon's spokeswoman said on Friday.

Moon sent a letter to Kim, his last as president to the North Korean leader, in which he said the "era of confrontation" should be overcome with dialogue, and expressed hope for a swift restart of denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington, spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
4
Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022