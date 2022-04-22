Left Menu

Need to address challenges relating to conflict for achieving shared prosperity: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said it was necessary to address the challenges of conflict and violence to achieve the twin role of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said it was necessary to address the challenges of conflict and violence to achieve the twin role of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity.

''Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman attended Ministerial Dinner for Development Committee members in Washington D.C., today,'' the Finance Ministry said in a tweet. ''FM Smt.@nsitharaman called for addressing #Fragility #Conflict & #Violence #FCV challenges as necessary to achieve twin goals of ending extreme poverty & boosting shared prosperity, esp. when up to two-thirds of the world's extreme poor will live in #FCV countries by 2030,'' the ministry said in another tweet.

The Finance Minister is in the US to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022.

She stressed that livelihood support, education, health, and women, youth and children should always be prioritised while engaging with fragile and conflict-affected situations in FCS countries.

The Finance Minister's remarks came as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine enters the 58th day. The war has resulted in the rise in energy prices and foodgrain shortages in many parts of the world. The conflict is expected to impact global growth.

