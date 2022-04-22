Ukraine deputy PM says no humanitarian corridors on Friday because of the dangers

Ukraine was not attempting to establish any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians trapped by fighting on Friday because of the danger, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. "Due to the danger on the routes today, April 22, there will be no humanitarian corridors," she wrote on Facebook. "To all those waiting to be evacuated: be patient, please hold on!"

