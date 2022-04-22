Left Menu

EU leaders must guard against risk of new iron curtain severing Europe -Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:27 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
EU nations must not allow a new iron curtain to fall across the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron told France Inter radio on Friday, adding that it was important to take account of differing views within the bloc towards Russia and the war in Ukraine.

