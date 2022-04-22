Russia says its air force struck 58 military targets in Ukraine overnight
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had struck 58 military targets in Ukraine overnight, including sites where troops, fuel depots and military equipment were concentrated.
The ministry said it had also struck three targets using high-precision missiles in Ukraine, including an S-300 air defence system and a large concentration of Ukrainian troops with their equipment.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
