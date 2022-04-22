Russia says it plans to take full control of Donbas and Southern Ukraine - Ifax

Russia plans to take full control of Donbas and Southern Ukraine as part of the second phase of the military operation, the deputy commander of Russia's central military district said on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.

He was also cited as saying that Russia planned to forge a land corridor between Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and Donbas.

