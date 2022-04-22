Russia says it plans to take full control of Donbas and Southern Ukraine - Ifax
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:59 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia plans to take full control of Donbas and Southern Ukraine as part of the second phase of the military operation, the deputy commander of Russia's central military district said on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.
He was also cited as saying that Russia planned to forge a land corridor between Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and Donbas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Crimea
- Interfax
- Southern Ukraine
- Russia
- Donbas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says the U.S. has quit talks on cyber security- Interfax
Russian forces destroy ammunition depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax
Russian forces destroy ammo depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military convoy - Interfax
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to pull back some forces after border clashes -Interfax