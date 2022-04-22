Left Menu

Hate speech: SC directs Delhi police to file 'better affidavit '

Is it your stand as well or the reproduction of inquiry report of sub inspector level officer the bench asked.The ASG seeks time to get instructions from authorities to file a better affidavit...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 14:12 IST
Hate speech: SC directs Delhi police to file 'better affidavit '
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over a Delhi Police affidavit filed in connection with alleged hate speeches made during an event held here and directed it to file a "better affidavit".

Delhi Police had told the top court that no specific words against any community were uttered at an event organised here by the Hindu Yuva Vahini' on December 19 last year.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka gave two weeks to the Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj to seek instructions and file a ''better affidavit'' by May 4.

''The affidavit has been filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police. We hope he has understood the nuances. Has he merely reproduced the inquiry report or applied mind. Is it your stand as well or the reproduction of inquiry report of sub inspector level officer?'' the bench asked.

''The ASG seeks time to get instructions from authorities to file a better affidavit... Two weeks time prayed for. List this matter on May 9. Better affidavit be filed on or before May 4," it said. The top court was hearing a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have also sought a direction for an ''independent, credible and impartial investigation'' by an SIT into incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

