Two cases lodged against faculty members of AIIMS Rishikesh on corruption charges

The CBI has registered two separate cases against faculty members of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh and private companies for alleged corruption in setting up of a chemist shop on the campus of the institute among other malpractices, officials said Friday.

The central agency on Friday conducted searches at 24 different locations including at Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, they said. The agency has named the then Additional Professor in Microbiology Department Balram Ji Omar, then Professor Anatomy Brijendra Singh, then Professor, Assistant Professor Anubha Agarwal, Administrative Officer Shashi Kant, Accounts Officer Deepak Joshi and Puneet Sharma, proprietor of Delhi-based Pro-Medic Devices in the first case.

In the second case, the CBI has booked partners of Triveni Sewa Pharmacy Pankaj Sharma and Shubham Sharma, besides the company. It was alleged that the officials violated government norms of tendering process, dishonestly screened out reputed bidders on bogus grounds and allowed insignificant firms who had misrepresented facts in their tender documents, to remain in the fray.

''It was also alleged that the accused deliberately ignored the existence of cartel formation in these tenders. The accused thereafter allegedly caused disappearance of crucial evidence of the offence. An alleged loss of Rs.2.41 crore(approx) in the procurement of road sweeping machine and Rs.2 crore (approx) in the award of tender for setting up of a chemist shop was caused to AIIMS,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

