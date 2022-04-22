Indian Citizenship and Immigration Law: Book seeks to demystify CAA, NRC

Dealing with different facets of Indian citizenship and immigration laws, a new book seeks to demystify the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

''Indian Citizenship and Immigration Law'', written by author-lawyer Amish Tandon, cites relevant sections of the law clarifying ''what it means to be a citizen of India, the various ways of becoming a citizen, who the CAA is meant to help, and why border states such as Assam are a special case in this matter''.

''An attempt has been made to provide a holistic coverage of every nuance and aspect of the Indian citizenship and immigration law. A further endeavour has been made to analyse all judgements on the subject and present them in a simple and easy to understand manner,'' said Tandon, whose previously authored books include ''Law of Sexual Harassment at Workplace: Practice & Procedure''.

''All recent and contemporary issues pertaining to citizenship law have also been examined. This authorship should serve as a useful guide for both lay readers as well as legal practitioners who have an interest in this niche area of law,'' he added.

The country witnessed a nationwide protest against the new Citizenship Amendment Act passed on December 11, 2019, granting citizenship to minorities excluding Muslims, facing persecution from neighbouring countries.

Written in simple language, the book, according to publishing house Niyogi, explains the laws concerning immigration, clarifying who is an 'illegal immigrant' and how legal citizenship can be obtained.

''It also clarifies the terms Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and the complex topics of CAA and NRC in a very clear way, thus dispelling many misconceptions about these matters,'' said Trisha Niyogi, COO and director of Niyogi Books.

The book, priced at Rs 795, is presently available for sale on offline and online stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)