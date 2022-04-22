COVID-19: Delhi govt issues SoP for schools; thermal screening, face masks mandatory

With COVID cases rising in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday issued new Standard Operating Procedure for schools. According to the SoP issued by the Directorate of Education, the deployment of school staff, who would make sure no student or staff with COVID symptoms enter the school premises, has been made mandatory at the main gate. Thermal screening too has been made compulsory at the main gate.

Hand sanitization has also been made mandatory at school entrances, classrooms, labs and public places. The SoP also suggests that parents should not send their children to school if any family member shows COVID symptoms, and the teachers should seek information about the family members of students and whether they have COVID symptoms while taking takes attendance.

The school administration has been asked to ensure the vaccination of the eligible students and staff members. The SoP also states that all school heads should ensure the facility of quarantine rooms in their institutions. Notably, 965 new COVID cases were reported in Delhi yesterday and a day before that the number was 1,009. The active cases in the city have crossed the 3,000 mark.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise as the country reported 2,451 fresh COVID-19 cases (71 cases higher than yesterday) with 54 fatalities on Friday. (ANI)

