Left Menu

Girl's body exhumed in UP village after foul suspected

PTI | Banda | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:30 IST
Girl's body exhumed in UP village after foul suspected
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 17-year-old girl was exhumed for post mortem a day after she was buried, authorities here said on Friday. The girl was buried on Wednesday after she died in “mysterious circumstances” in Gurha Kala village under Naraini Police Station area, they said.

Raina, daughter of one Deshraj Rajput, was buried by her family behind their house after she died, SHO Rakesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Police exhumed the body after some villagers made the allegation that the family hid the body of the girl after she was ''killed''.

Tiwari said that on Thursday night, in the presence of police and district administration officials, the girl’s body was exhumed.

Her post mortem was conducted on Friday but the report is yet to come, he said.

''A case has been registered against the girl's father, and some family members for hiding the body, and the matter is being probed,'' he said.

The SHO said that the father of the girl says that his daughter committed suicide, while the villagers claim she was killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022