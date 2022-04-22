Blast tears through mosque in northern Afghan city Kunduz, killing 33
A blast tore through a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, killing 33 people and wounding dozens more, officials said. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban administration, in a Tweet confirmed the death toll and said 43 people had also been wounded.
A blast tore through a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, killing 33 people and wounding dozens more, officials said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban administration, in a Tweet confirmed the death toll and said 43 people had also been wounded. "The perpetrators of these incidents are...evil elements and serious efforts are being made to arrest and punish them," he said.
It was not clear who was behind the explosion that the local commander said hit the mosque during Friday prayers. Several blasts claimed by Islamic State hit the northern cities of Kunduz and Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday. One of them, at a mosque and another days earlier at a school in western Kabul, targeted the Shi'ite minority.
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Interstate gang of car thieves busted, 5 arrested in Indore
Phone tapping case: Eknath Khadse appears before Mumbai police to record statement as witness
Over 15.92 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Centre
UP DyCM slams Akhilesh for statement on attack in temple premises, calls it 'Muslim appeasement'
10 states given permission to borrow additional Rs 28,204 cr for power sector reforms last fiscal