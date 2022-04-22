Inter caste marriage: HC asks cops to produce woman 'abducted' from advocates' chamber

The Allahabad High Court has directed Prayagraj and Jaunpur police chiefs to produce before it a woman who was allegedly abducted from her advocates' chamber in the court premises recently.

The upper caste woman had married a man from the Other Backward Classes against her parents’ wish, a few days ago. The couple then alleged that they feared for the life and liberty of the woman at the hands of her family members and filed a plea seeking protection.

During the hearing of this petition on Wednesday, the family members had alleged that their daughter had been abducted by her husband. The court, however, sought to hear the woman’s version and ordered her to be present before it.

The advocates appearing for the couple then informed the court that they could not be present as a gang of 20 men had allegedly barged into their chamber and had abducted the woman. They said the alleged abduction was carried out at the behest of the woman’s father.

Calling the situation “very surprising and unfortunate”, Justice Umesh Kumar directed the senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, and superintendent of police, Jaunpur, to look into the matter “on priority” and produce the woman before the court on May 17, the next date of hearing.

