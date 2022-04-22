Two migrant labourers shot at by militants in Srinagar

Militants on Friday shot at and injured two non-local labourers in the Nowgam area on the outskirts of the city, police said.

At about 7.50 pm, terrorists fired at two outside labourers, identified as Najamul-Islam and Anikul-Islam, both residents of West Bengal, in the Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam, a police spokesman said.

Both received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital, he said.

Police have registered a case and investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

Police officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, he said, adding the area has been cordoned and a search is going on.

