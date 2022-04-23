Left Menu

Man carrying gold concealed in rectum arrested at Jaipur airport

A man, illegally carrying 791 gram of gold concealed in his rectum, was arrested at the Jaipur airport on Friday following his arrival from Sharjah, officials said.

PTI | Jahra | Updated: 23-04-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 00:10 IST
Man carrying gold concealed in rectum arrested at Jaipur airport
  • Country:
  • India

A man, illegally carrying 791 gram of gold concealed in his rectum, was arrested at the Jaipur airport on Friday following his arrival from Sharjah, officials said. ''The passenger, who arrived by Air Arabia Flight, was looking suspicious from his manners. Therefore, a personal search was carried out,'' an official said During the search, yellowish granules packed in three transparent polyethylene capsules and wrapped in white polythene were found concealed inside the rectum, the officials said.

''The 791 gram gold of 99.50 per cent purity valued at Rs 42,79,310 was extracted and was seized,'' the official said, adding, the accused was arrested and further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

 Australia
4
Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022