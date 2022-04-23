Man carrying gold concealed in rectum arrested at Jaipur airport

A man, illegally carrying 791 gram of gold concealed in his rectum, was arrested at the Jaipur airport on Friday following his arrival from Sharjah, officials said. ''The passenger, who arrived by Air Arabia Flight, was looking suspicious from his manners. Therefore, a personal search was carried out,'' an official said During the search, yellowish granules packed in three transparent polyethylene capsules and wrapped in white polythene were found concealed inside the rectum, the officials said.

''The 791 gram gold of 99.50 per cent purity valued at Rs 42,79,310 was extracted and was seized,'' the official said, adding, the accused was arrested and further investigation was underway.

