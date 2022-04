Grocery shop owner shot dead for slapping man, accused arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a grocery store owner who had slapped him a few days ago, police said on Friday.

Deepak (35), a resident of Bilaspur Khurd village, was shot five times at his grocery store by two bike-borne men on Thursday night, they said.

One of the accused, Kailash (20), a resident of Rohtak district, was nabbed by the locals on the spot, police said, adding Deepak rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A pistol, the motorcycle and seven bullets were seized from the accused, a police official said.

''Kailash used to live in the house of Deepak on rent. A few days ago, the two got into an argument and Deepak slapped Kailash. He killed Deppak to avenge the slap,'' said ACP, crime, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

