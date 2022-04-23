Grocery shop owner shot dead for slapping man, accused arrested
- Country:
- India
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a grocery store owner who had slapped him a few days ago, police said on Friday.
Deepak (35), a resident of Bilaspur Khurd village, was shot five times at his grocery store by two bike-borne men on Thursday night, they said.
One of the accused, Kailash (20), a resident of Rohtak district, was nabbed by the locals on the spot, police said, adding Deepak rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
A pistol, the motorcycle and seven bullets were seized from the accused, a police official said.
''Kailash used to live in the house of Deepak on rent. A few days ago, the two got into an argument and Deepak slapped Kailash. He killed Deppak to avenge the slap,'' said ACP, crime, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IAS Kailash Chand Meena appointed as new investigating officer in Karauli incident case
Back injury rules Deepak Chahar out of IPL-15
HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh calls on FM
IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar ruled out; Harshit Rana joins KKR as replacement for Rasikh Salam
Deepti and Deepak Gupta release new song "Mean" under Treasure Records