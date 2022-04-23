Left Menu

Grocery shop owner shot dead for slapping man, accused arrested

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-04-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 00:52 IST
Grocery shop owner shot dead for slapping man, accused arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a grocery store owner who had slapped him a few days ago, police said on Friday.

Deepak (35), a resident of Bilaspur Khurd village, was shot five times at his grocery store by two bike-borne men on Thursday night, they said.

One of the accused, Kailash (20), a resident of Rohtak district, was nabbed by the locals on the spot, police said, adding Deepak rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A pistol, the motorcycle and seven bullets were seized from the accused, a police official said.

''Kailash used to live in the house of Deepak on rent. A few days ago, the two got into an argument and Deepak slapped Kailash. He killed Deppak to avenge the slap,'' said ACP, crime, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

 Australia
4
Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022