Ukrainian PM sees war victory soon, despite UK's Johnson saying Russia could win

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 04:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 04:24 IST
Ukraine will be victorious in its war against Russia very soon, its prime minister said on Friday, after Britain's Boris Johnson said it remained a realistic possibility Russia could still win.

"We are absolutely sure that Ukraine will win in this war and victory will be in (a) very short period," Denys Shmyhal told CNN, when asked about Johnson's comment.

