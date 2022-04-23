Ukrainian PM sees war victory soon, despite UK's Johnson saying Russia could win
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 04:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 04:24 IST
Ukraine will be victorious in its war against Russia very soon, its prime minister said on Friday, after Britain's Boris Johnson said it remained a realistic possibility Russia could still win.
"We are absolutely sure that Ukraine will win in this war and victory will be in (a) very short period," Denys Shmyhal told CNN, when asked about Johnson's comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win'
TOP WRAP 2-Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for major offensive
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Fox News reporter wounded in Ukraine says 'pretty damn lucky' to be alive
TOP WRAP 3-Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for major offensive