US discourages India's reliance on Russia for defence needs: Pentagon
The United States discourages India to rely on Russia for its defence needs, the Pentagon said Friday.Weve been very clear with India as well as other nations that we dont want to see them rely on Russia for defence needs. And as was evidenced a week ago, were looking at ways to improve that going forward.
- Country:
- United States
The United States discourages India to rely on Russia for its defence needs, the Pentagon said Friday.
''We've been very clear with India as well as other nations that we don't want to see them rely on Russia for defence needs. We've been nothing but honest about that and discouraging that,'' Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here.
''At the same time, we also value the defence partnership that we have with India. And as was evidenced a week ago, we're looking at ways to improve that going forward. That's going to continue because it matters and it's important,” he said.
''India is a provider of security in the region and we value that,” Kirby said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- India
- Pentagon
- John Kirby
- Kirby
- Russia
ALSO READ
White House Press Secy describes her Indian American aide Vedant Patel as super-talented
India logs 1,109 new COVID-19 cases; 43 deaths
Sri Lanka to exhaust USD 500 million Indian fuel credit line by April end
Indian economy comforted by large forex reserves; RBI stands ready and resolute to defend economy: Das.
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India’s USD 500 mn credit line exhausting rapidly