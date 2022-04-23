Left Menu

Four of family killed in Prayagraj

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-04-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 11:19 IST
Four of family killed in Prayagraj
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family were killed with sharp edged weapons and a two-year-old girl was seriously injured in Khevrajpur village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The seriously injured child has been admitted to a hospital, a police officer of Tharwai police station said.

The deceased include Rajkumar Yadav (55 years), Rajkumar's daughter Manisha (25 years), Rajkumar's wife Kusum (50 years), Rajkumar's daughter-in-law Savita (30 years).

Savita's two-year-old daughter Sakshi was injured in the incident.

Rajkumar's son Sunil was not in the house as he had gone to attend a wedding, police said, adding that senior officers rushed to the spot Saturday morning.

A dog squad and forensic team have reached the spot and the evidence is being collected after inspecting the spot, the police said.

Earlier, on April 15, in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj police station area of Gangapar area here, four members of a family were murdered with sharp weapons and the head of the family was found hanging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022