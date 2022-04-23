Four of family killed in Prayagraj

Four members of a family were killed with sharp edged weapons and a two-year-old girl was seriously injured in Khevrajpur village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The seriously injured child has been admitted to a hospital, a police officer of Tharwai police station said.

The deceased include Rajkumar Yadav (55 years), Rajkumar's daughter Manisha (25 years), Rajkumar's wife Kusum (50 years), Rajkumar's daughter-in-law Savita (30 years).

Savita's two-year-old daughter Sakshi was injured in the incident.

Rajkumar's son Sunil was not in the house as he had gone to attend a wedding, police said, adding that senior officers rushed to the spot Saturday morning.

A dog squad and forensic team have reached the spot and the evidence is being collected after inspecting the spot, the police said.

Earlier, on April 15, in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj police station area of Gangapar area here, four members of a family were murdered with sharp weapons and the head of the family was found hanging.

