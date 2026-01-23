MoSPI Holds National Workshop to Strengthen MPLADS Guidelines and eSAKSHI Portal

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and enhance the functionality of the eSAKSHI Portal, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) organised a national-level Brainstorming Workshop on 23 January 2026 at Le Méridien, Kochi, Kerala.

The workshop was convened to deliberate on proposed revisions to the MPLADS Guidelines and new digital enhancements to the eSAKSHI Portal, with the objective of improving implementation efficiency, monitoring, transparency and accountability of the scheme.

Broad-Based Participation from States and UTs

The event witnessed the participation of around 120 representatives from all States and Union Territories, including officials directly involved in the implementation and monitoring of MPLADS at the state, district and local levels. The wide representation ensured that diverse operational experiences and ground-level challenges were reflected in the discussions.

Focus on Digital Monitoring and Scheme Convergence

Key deliberations during the workshop centred on:

Convergence of MPLADS with new and existing government schemes

Proposed new functionalities in the eSAKSHI Portal

Revisions to MPLADS Guidelines aimed at improving digital monitoring

End-to-end online management of MPLADS works

Discussions emphasised the need to ensure greater transparency, strengthened monitoring mechanisms, improved operational efficiency, and timely completion of works, while enabling better tracking of fund utilisation.

Inaugural Address Highlights Technology-Driven Reforms

The workshop was inaugurated by Ms. Puja Singh Mandol, Additional Secretary, MoSPI, who underscored the importance of a robust, transparent and technology-driven framework for effective implementation of MPLADS.

She noted that strengthening the eSAKSHI Portal and revising the MPLADS Guidelines would help address persistent implementation challenges, improve accountability in the use of public funds, and enhance real-time monitoring of projects across the country.

Participation of Central, State and District Officials

The event was also attended by:

Shri C. F. Joseph , Deputy Director General, MoSPI

Smt. Priyanka , District Collector, Ernakulam, Government of Kerala

Shri Mohd. Shafiq, Deputy Secretary & Director, Programme Implementation Evaluation & Monitoring Department, Government of Kerala

Senior officials from State and UT governments, district administrations, and MoSPI were also present, contributing to focused and constructive discussions.

Inputs to Shape Final Reforms

The workshop served as an important platform for exchange of ideas, sharing of best practices and collaborative problem-solving among stakeholders. MoSPI noted that the feedback and suggestions received during the workshop will play a critical role in finalising the revised MPLADS Guidelines and further strengthening the eSAKSHI Portal.

These reforms are expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness, transparency and digital governance of MPLADS, ensuring better outcomes at the grassroots level.