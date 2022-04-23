55 COVID positive cases found in IIT Madras; TN health secretary claims situation 'under control'

As 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the state vaccination centre here on Saturday and asserted that the situation is "under control". "So far, out of 1,420 people, 55 individuals have been isolated. All of them are very stable and very mild cases of COVID-19," said Radhakrishnan.

As per Radhakrishnan, the administration is being effectively utilising the already available isolation facility of the campus. Asked about the restrictions regarding face masks, he said, "Tamil Nadu never withdrew the mandate on masks. Only the levying of the fine was slowed down, which we have reiterated."

He also mentioned that one should not stop staying cautious knowing that 93 per cent of the population have been administered with 1st dose and 77 per cent have been jabbed with the 2nd dose. "The ones who are eligible for booster dose must get it administered. So, we are launching a special drive that will be monitored by the Chief Minister MK Stalin himself," he added.

He said that the state has strengthened its medical infrastructure adequately. "Recently, under the Emergency Covid Response Package too, we have added 2,099 very high-class ICU beds, and are adequately prepared and experienced; so there is no need to panic," he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 2,527 new COVID-19 infections and 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

