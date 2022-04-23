Left Menu

Maj Mohit Sharma's parents lay wreath at National War Memorial

Parents of Ashok Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma on Saturday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to pay homage to their son who laid down his life in an encounter in 2009.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 18:09 IST
Parents of Late Major Mohit Sharma in the National War Memorial with Army officers. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Parents of Ashok Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma on Saturday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to pay homage to their son who laid down his life in an encounter in 2009. Major Sharma's father Rajender Sharma and mother Suruchi Sharma laid the wreath at the war memorial on Saturday morning, Indian Army officials said.

The batchmates of the officer from all three services including the 95th batch of National Defence Academy and 105th batch Indian Military Academy were present on the occasion. The late officer belonged to the elite 1 Para Special Forces battalion and had a significant length of service in the Kashmir Valley in counter-terrorist operations.

The officer lost his life in an operation in the Kupwara district when on March 21, he led his assault team against hardcore terrorists in the area. For his extraordinary act of bravery against the terrorists, the officer was awarded the highest gallantry medal Ashok Chakra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

