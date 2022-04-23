Assam gave logistical support to Mukti Bahini, shelter to refugees during 1971 War: CM

Noting that the state's armed forces had played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1971, both on and off the battlefield, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the sacrifices made by the people of the state, especially the soldiers, continued to inspire generations.

Sarma also recalled how the armed personnel had provided logistical assistance to the members of Mukti Bahini (liberation army) of Bangladesh.

Speaking at a programme, where 1971 war veterans from the state were felicitated, he said, ''The role of Assam in the Indo-Pak war was not confined to the battlefield alone. Many police officials of the state had trained the Mukti Bahini members, besides serving through various other means.'' Recounting the events that had unfolded during the war, which led to the birth of Bangladesh, Sarma said civil societies of the state had given shelter to refugees from then East Pakistan.

''Civil societies, especially those from the Barak Valley of the state, had provided shelter to the refugees and logistical support to the freedom fighters.

''Besides help and cooperation from the government, what the people of Assam did (for East Pakistan refugees) was also phenomenal,” he maintained.

Sarma said the 1971 War left an indelible mark on Assam's history.

“The sacrifices made by people, especially the soldiers from the state, continue to inspire generations. We are bound by responsibility to stand by our bravehearts and their families,” the CM added as the armed forces personnel who had participated in the 1971 War were felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Later in a tweet, Sarma said that nine war widows were honoured with Rs 10 lakh each, eight personnel who had suffered injuries with Rs 5 lakh each and two ex-prisoners of war with Rs 2.5 lakh each.

An amount of Rs 2 lakh each was also given to 86 other veterans of the 1971 War, he added.

Bangladesh had last year marked 50 years of liberation war victory against Pakistan.

