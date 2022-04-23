Missile strike on Ukraine's Odesa caused casualties, says regional spokesperson
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:44 IST
There are casualties in Ukraine's Odesa as a result of a missile strike on the southern port city on Saturday, regional spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said on national television.
"There are casualties - killed and wounded," he said, adding that the exact toll was still being determined.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
