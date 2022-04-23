Left Menu

Police constable booked for allegedly raping colleague in UP

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:42 IST
Police constable booked for allegedly raping colleague in UP
A woman police constable has accused a colleague of raping her on the false promise of marriage.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh P said that a case has been registered against the constable and three others, and investigation is underway.

The 2019 batch woman constable, currently posted with the Police Response Vehicle, mentioned in her complaint that she came in contact with the accused Mohit Khokhar during her stint at Puranpur police station, shortly after her training.

Khokhar developed sexual ties after promising to marry her, the woman alleged, adding that though she resisted his advances, she had to finally give in.

The woman said though she had been asking Khokhar to marry her for the last six months, he kept delaying saying his family members would speak to her about the alliance.

On March 24, she learnt that Khokhar had married a Baghpat-based woman, after which she lodged the police complaint.

