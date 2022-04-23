Three killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv region, Ukraine says
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:20 IST
Three people were killed and seven were wounded by Russian shelling in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv on Saturday, the region's governor said.
Ukrainian authorities said earlier on Saturday that shelling had killed two civilians in a frontline town in the Luhansk region, and that a missile strike killed six people in the southern port city of Odesa. Moscow denies its forces target civilians.
