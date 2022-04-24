Britain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas

Ukraine has repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas this week, a British military update said on Sunday. Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a significant cost on Russian forces, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," the update added. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)