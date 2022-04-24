Britain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
Ukraine has repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas this week, a British military update said on Sunday. Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a significant cost on Russian forces, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.
"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," the update added. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
