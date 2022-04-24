Left Menu

6 minors held for rape of 11-year-old in Jharkhand

When she was returning home after the marriage, the six-boys caught hold of her and allegedly raped her.Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI, The mother of the victim lodged a complaint in this regard on Wednesday and an FIR was registered.

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 24-04-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 12:16 IST
6 minors held for rape of 11-year-old in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have apprehended six minor boys in Jharkhand's Khunti district for allegedly raping an 11-year old girl, an officer said.

The six boys are aged 10-15 years, police said on Saturday.

The girl while going to attend a wedding ceremony near her village on Tuesday evening had an argument with the boys over some issue. When she was returning home after the marriage, the six-boys caught hold of her and allegedly raped her.

Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI, ''The mother of the victim lodged a complaint in this regard on Wednesday and an FIR was registered. Thereafter, police took all the minors involved in the crime into custody. The minors were sent to a correctional home.'' Meanwhile, in Lohardago district police arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a three and half-year-old girl.

The man was arrested from Buti Panchayat under Senha police station on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The man has been forwarded to jail after medical examination, said Sneha police station in-charge Suraj Prasad.

''The mother of the victim girl had lodged a complaint against the man alleging rape with Sneha police station. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered and he was arrested,'' Prasad said.

The mother told police that the accused lured her daughter with chocolates and took her to his house. When family members did not find the girl at home, they started searching for her. During the search, they heard a voice crying from the man's house. The girl was rescued from the house and the accused tried to flee from the spot. But, villagers caught him and handed him over to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022